Schools in Bandi Payeen to remain closed

March 24, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Students shifted to nearby schools

Two days after an under-construction education department building and few schools were damaged in a fierce gunfight in Bandi Payeen area of Baramulla, officials said that students of these schools will be shifted to other schools in adjoining areas.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Ghulam Mohammad Lone said that due to recent encounter district administration had asked for closure of schools for at least 10 days in Bandi Payeen.

“We have taken the necessary steps so that class work won't get affected. We will shift students of High School Bandi Payeen, Primary School Dar Mohalla and Middle School Sofi Mohalla to nearby schools of the same zone,” CEO Baramulla said.

He said that for the safety of children the schools nearby encounter site will remain closed for the next 10 days.

On Saturday, officials at the education department suspended the class work at schools at Bandi Payeen Kandi area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, in an order vide number DCB/PS/5638-39 dated 22 March 2019, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla had requested for the closure of schools at Bandi Payeen for at least 10 days.



“Chief Education Baramulla may find enclosed letter No CS/2048-50 dated 22-03-2019 from SSP Baramulla wherein he has advised to close the schools for at least 10 days at Bandi Payeen to sanitize the whole area in view of the recent encounter and possibility of explosives. Immediate necessary action may be taken in the matter,” the order copy reads.

A police official said that an under construction building of the education department was damaged in the encounter where the militants had taken refuge on Thursday. Two militants of Jaish were killed and three army troops were injured in the encounter at Bandi Payeen on Thursday.

Locals at Bandi Payeen said that a high school and a middle school building in the vicinity of encounter site were also partially damaged in the encounter while under construction building of Primary School Dar Mohalla was completely damaged.



