Schools found operating during winter vacations to face action: Itoo

DSEK not to entertain any transfer case directly
DSEK not to entertain any transfer case directly
Srinagar, December 10:
Warning the private schools found operating during winter vacations of losing recognition, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo has said the Department has received many complaints from the parents about the violation of Government order.
Taking a strong notice of the issue, the Department is identifying such schools and has decided to cancel their recognition.
Dr G N Itoo has appealed the parents to bring such complaints into the notice of the Department so that a timely action is taken.
Pertinently, a circular vide no. DSEK/GS/19922, dated: 08-12-2018, was issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir wherein these Institutions have been made answerable and the Government has been apprised of the issue.
Meanwhile DSEK has advised the teaching community to refrain from directly approaching to Directorate for their transfers but to en-route their applications for transfer through concerned Chief Education Officers for the transparent and smooth disposal of transfer cases.
DSEK said said that the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir will not entertain any transfer case directly.
DSEK has directed all the Chief Education Officers to take the transfer process of the teachers seriously and after proper compilation and keeping in view the interest of the teachers and the academics in the schools, forward to the Directorate.