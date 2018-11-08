School’s ‘error’ costs 3 siblings a year

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Nov 07:
Parents of three kids have alleged that a mistake committed by Syed Ali Murad Mission School by mentioning wrong date of birth on discharge certificates of their wards has cost them one year of schooling.
The school located at Soiteng in Srinagar outskirts, according to parents, has mentioned wrong date of birth in all the three discharge certificates of his three wards as a result they are not able to get admission in another school.
Father of the three wards Gulzar Ahmad Akhoon said his kids were studying in Syed Ali Murad Mission School and were promoted from their respective classes.
“But due to disciplinary issues I didn’t want them to stay there further and wanted to get them out from the school,” Gulzar said.
Gulzar stated the school provided him discharge certificates with the date of birth errors.
“The date of birth of my twins (Ariqa Gulzar) and (Huzaifa Gulzar) were mentioned as 29/02/2009 while as the actual date of birth as per the Srinagar Municipal Corporation records are 29/02/2008. But the fact is 2008 was a leap year and not 2009 so the date 29/02/2009 is no way possible,” he said.
Similarly, the date of birth of Siyanat Gulzar has been mentioned as 15/11/2007 instead of 06/05/2006.
Gulzar said that the variation in the date of births of SMC and school has become the reason for my children to stay at home and that really depresses him.
“I tried to admit them in Oak Hill Institute but since the date of birth varied they gave me three months to get the error rectified. It has been one since I have been trying to rectify their error but no one is helping me,” he said.
He alleged school authorities asked him to get the letter signed by the Zonal Education Officer who did sign and in reply directed the school authorities to rectify the error.
“Even after getting directions from the ZEO the school authorities are hardly bothered about the blunder they have made. One year of my kids have lost and I am really helpless what to do further,” he said.
Gulzar alleged the school department is deliberately making the error as I was not satisfied with their education system.
“They wanted me to get an Affidavit where I could mention that I had made an error during the admission of my kids. Why should I blame myself for the mistake that I never committed,” he said.
Chairman, Syed Ali Murad Mission School, Iqbal Qadri said their school didn’t fall in the SMC limits during the time of their admission and the parents had mentioned the same date of birth which the school authorities have mentioned.
“The parents had deliberately mentioned date of births as one year less and we did inform all the parents to check all the details that we wrote in the forms. At that time no one turned up,” Qadri said.
He further said that all they need is to mention in the affidavit is that they have wrongfully given the details during their admission for issuance of new discharge certificates.
Joint Director School Education, Aabid Hussain said he would meet the parents of affected kids and will definitely enquire the school about the issue.