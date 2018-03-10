Schools, colleges to reopen today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The schools and colleges across Kashmir except south Kashmir would reopen on Saturday.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan told Rising Kashmir that all the educational institutes in the Valley would open on Saturday as per schedule.
He said the education institutions in South Kashmir would reopen on Monday.
All schools and colleges across Kashmir were closed on Wednesday for two days by the government after killing of two militants and four civilians in army firing in Pahnoo, Shopian.
The schools upto middle school, which were scheduled to open on March 5 after near three months of winter vacations, were also closed till Friday. The schools would now reopen on Saturday.
