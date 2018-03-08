Schools, colleges to remain shut for 2 more days

KU suspends class work, BOSE postpones exams
KU suspends class work, BOSE postpones exams
Yawar HussainSrinagar, March 7:
State government on Wednesday said that all schools and colleges shall remain closed for two more days in Kashmir.
Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari said that all schools and colleges shall remain closed on Thursday and Friday. The minister said that the schools and colleges in Valley “ shall resume from Saturday” except those in south Kashmir districts where schools will reopen on Monday.
He said that all exams scheduled for these two days will also be postponed and fresh dates will be notified later. The schools and colleges across the Valley have been closed since Monday after killing of four civilians and two militants in Pahnoo Shopian on late Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, Chairperson of J&K Board of School Education Veena Pandita said that all exams which were to be held till March 9 have been postponed and the fresh dates for these exams will be notified separately.
University of Kashmir (KU) has also suspended class work on March 8 and 9 (Thursday/Friday). The KU through a statement said that “all examinations scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 9, 2018 are postponed.”
“Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later.”
However, the exams of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) will be held as per schedule. Public Relations Officer IUST, Aijaz Qureshi said that exam will be held as per schedule.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)