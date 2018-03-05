About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Schools, colleges to remain close till Wednesday: Altaf Bukhari

Published at March 05, 2018 05:27 PM 0Comment(s)3375views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

Minister for Education Syed Altaf Bukhari Monday said that schools and colleges across Kashmir will remain closed till Wednesday.

Talking to Rising Kashmir Bukhari said the primary and middle schools will now open after three months of winter break on Thursday.

Earlier the Director School Education Kashmir had told Rising Kashmir that the schools will open tomorrow which however has now been refuted by the Education Minister.

All schools and colleges across Kashmir were closed by the government in wake of shutdown call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of four civilians and two militants by army in Pahnoo area of district Shopian on Sunday.

The JRL has also called for a shutdown on Wednesday against the shifting of Kashmiri jail inmates outside the Valley and Shopian killings.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top