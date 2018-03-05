Schools, colleges to remain close till Wednesday: Altaf Bukhari

Yawar HussainSrinagar
Minister for Education Syed Altaf Bukhari Monday said that schools and colleges across Kashmir will remain closed till Wednesday.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Bukhari said the primary and middle schools will now open after three months of winter break on Thursday.
Earlier the Director School Education Kashmir had told Rising Kashmir that the schools will open tomorrow which however has now been refuted by the Education Minister.
All schools and colleges across Kashmir were closed by the government in wake of shutdown call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of four civilians and two militants by army in Pahnoo area of district Shopian on Sunday.
The JRL has also called for a shutdown on Wednesday against the shifting of Kashmiri jail inmates outside the Valley and Shopian killings.
