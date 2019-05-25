Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools and colleges in Kashmir remained closed on Saturday as tense situation prevails in Kashmir after the killing of a top militant by government forces on Thursday.
On Friday several incidents of violence amid shutdown and restrictions were observed in various parts of valley.
Educational institutes across valley as a precautionary measure had suspended class work and postponed examinations.
