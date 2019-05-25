About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools and colleges in Kashmir remained closed on Saturday as tense situation prevails in Kashmir after the killing of a top militant by government forces on Thursday.

On Friday several incidents of violence amid shutdown and restrictions were observed in various parts of valley. 

Educational institutes across valley as a precautionary measure had suspended class work and postponed examinations.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

              

Schools and colleges in Kashmir remained closed on Saturday as tense situation prevails in Kashmir after the killing of a top militant by government forces on Thursday.

On Friday several incidents of violence amid shutdown and restrictions were observed in various parts of valley. 

Educational institutes across valley as a precautionary measure had suspended class work and postponed examinations.

News From Rising Kashmir

;