Schools, colleges re-open in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu

March 11, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Schools and colleges in Kashmir re-opened on Monday following winter vacation of more than three months.

All schools of Kashmir valley were closed for winter vacation in December last year.

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on March3, 2019 and February 11, 2019, respectively, however, authorities postponed the opening date twice, citing inclement weather conditions.

Winter vacations for all schools in Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division were announced to be observed from December 6, 2018 to March 3, 2019.

Students told Rising Kashmir, they have already witnessed an academic loss in 2018 due to strikes and shutdowns.

“Students are the worst sufferers and we hope normalcy will prevail from this year so that our academics won’t suffer,” said a collegiate.