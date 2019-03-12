Schools, colleges re-open after winter break

March 12, 2019 | RiyazBhat

Schools and colleges of Kashmir re-opened on Monday after nearly three months winter vacation break.

All schools of valley were closed for the winter vacation in December last year.

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on March 5, 2019 and February 11, 2019, respectively. However, the government postponed the opening of schools and colleges citing inclement weather conditions.

Students told Rising Kashmir that they have already witnessed an academic loss in 2018 due to strikes and shutdowns.

“Students are the worst sufferers and we hope normalcy will prevail from this year so that our academics won’t suffer,” they said.

Kashmir witnessed tough winter this time and spells of heavy snowfall were witnessed in December, January and February.