Schools closed near LoC in Rajouri after ceasefire violation

Nazim Ali ManhasRajouri
The district authorities Monday ordered closure of schools within 5 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri and Lam areas of Rajouri district following an exchage of gunfire and shelling between the Armies of India and Pakistan.
The order was issued after analysing the situation on the LoC and the risk involved in running schools situated near the fence as the Pakistani army was using heavy and long range motar shells which could even hit or land in the schools premises, officials said.
Pertinently, this is not the first time when authorities ordered closure of schools due to shelling as this has become a routine here because of frequent ceasefire violations.
Earlier, Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled forward posts and villages along the LoC in Rajouri district, police said.