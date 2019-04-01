Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

April 01, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

The administration in Poonch district on Monday closed several schools as a precautionary measure after India and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy firing along LoC in the district.

A civilian was injured after the two Armies exchanged heavy firing in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch, reports said.

Following the situation the authorities ordered the closure of all schools within 5-km radius of the LoC for the safety and security of the students and to avoid any untoward incident, a police official said.