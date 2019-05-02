Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

AuthoritiesThursday ordered the closure of all schools located near Line of Controll in Kerni sector of Poonch district after heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan troops.

The decision to close the schools was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

District Magistrate Poonch ordered the closure of all schools in Kerni sector within 5-km radius from the LoC for the safety and security of the students. "All Schools of Kerni Sector are hereby closed today on 02.05.2019 due to cross-LoC firing, " the order said.

Earlier, India and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported, a police official said.