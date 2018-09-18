Schools and fees

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has come under fire after an association of private schools accused it of adopting two yardsticks for bigwigs and small-time schools (private). The accusation has come after de-recognition of two private schools by the directorate on the basis of fee charged by them. Although the fact does not need to be corroborated, still the Governor’s Grievance Cell removes all doubts on the number of complaints received in this regard. Regulation of fee in private schools has been a demand put up by thousands of parents and for years now. The genuine concern of the parents has pushed them directorate and the private school bodies and associations on a confrontational mode in the past. Although the directorate has the responsibility to attend to the genuine concern of the people, but it must come clear on the serious accusation leveled against it by the school association. Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo has said that the schools should not hike the fee on their own. Even by his admission, the directorate will take action against any private school that is found not complying with the instructions and orders of the department. To make the whole episode transparent, the directorate must reveal the fee structure of all the schools and thereby make it known as which school is overcharging the parents. The de-recognized schools as well as the association that has come to their rescue also have valid arguments and ground to protest. It has become all the more important for the DSEK to come clean on the issue as an official has said that the action was taken only after some schools fell out of favour with the directorate. Fee regulation of private schools for the government has always been like fishing in troubled water. While most private schools have shown defiance to government orders regarding the regulation, the directorate itself has not been able to plug the holes. Many private schools justify high fees charged as for facilities and quality of education provided by them. Since it is arbitrary and devised by school managing bodies independently, there are variations. It is a difficult task to assess an intangible parameter like quality that has many variables and fix a slab. In the assessment also many private schools may disagree and reject their evaluation. There is need to regulate the fee structure to ensure the parents of school children are not fleeced. But when action part comes, the authorities should make no distinction between bigwigs and small-time schools.