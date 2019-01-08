Schools and education

In the month of December, the State Administrative Council, in a landmark decision approved the Action Plan to regularize the teachers, a move that is said to cost the state additional Rs 1400 crores. While the demands of the teachers were genuine, the government has however failed to take any action against the authorities in the government-run schools of the state. A number of reports on teacher rationalization were published in this newspaper with a dismal record observed in schools in almost all districts of Kashmir. These reports highlight some of the brazen violations regarding teacher rationalization in Kashmir valley with some government schools having greater number of teachers compared to students. School education authorities seem to be in a dilemma to fix the problem. Amid the failures of authorities, it has come as a welcome surprise that students in some government schools have performed extremely well in 10th and 12th standard board examination. The hope is not over to bring government schools back on track. If the government impresses upon school education authorities and the authorities further tighten the noose around school administrations, the situation can change for better. The results of higher secondary part two that were declared yesterday are evidence that performance in government institutions can be improved. While as higher secondary schools have shown to survive and be at par with private institutions, the same needs to be emulated by high schools and primary schools in the state. Based on the perusal of data pertaining to enrollment in schools and availability of subject teachers, a circular forwarded by authorities has pointed out grave discrepancies. In many schools, despite poor enrolment, at times even zero, a number of teachers continued to be posted, in contradiction to the recommended Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) norm. That too when the education authorities have tried to crack whip on school administrations on the matter of increasing rolls. Another discrepancy has been that in some schools, though there has been no sanctioned post for a particular subject, students opted for it and teaching staff was provided by way of attachments, need basis, transfer of post of some other place - all this over and above the sanctioned posts of that school. Instead of the needed changes, people get to hear more about corruption allegations against education officials, mostly about transfers to places of preference or places that suit the teachers. The human resource in the form of teachers has to be rationalized, and there is no mulling over the issue option for education authorities.