Schools and colleges reopen in Kashmir

Yawar HussainSrinagar
The primary and Middle school reopened across valley except south Kashmir's four districts on Saturday after three-month long winter break.
A shutdown amid peaceful protests is being observed in Kishtwar town on Saturday against the murder of a 45-year-old man who was shot dead by some persons behind Islamia Faridiya School in district last evening. Locals sourcessaid that shops and other business establishments...More
A 6-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard at Khag in central Kashmir’s Budgam districton Fridayevening. A police officer concerned said that the leopard attacked the boy namely Parvez Ahmad Kataria son of Mohd Shafi when he was on theVarandaof his house at Guje...More
A 27-year-old-man was crushed to death by train in Nowgam area of Srinagar city. Railway officials said that the man was walking in the prohibited area and had a headphone in his ear, listening to something. The official identified the deceased as Nadeem Manzoor son of Manzo...More
The primary and Middle school reopened across valley except south Kashmir's four districtson Saturdayafter three-month long winter break. Scores of children donning uniforms and thronging school buses and other modes of transport were seen in Srinagar city early morning. Th...More
The primary and Middle school reopened across valley except south Kashmir's four districtson Saturdayafter three-month long winter break. Scores of children donning uniforms and thronging school buses and other modes of transport were seen in Srinagar city early morning. Th...More
