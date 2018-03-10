About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Schools and colleges reopen in Kashmir

Published at March 10, 2018


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

 The primary and Middle school reopened across valley except south Kashmir's four districts on Saturday after three-month long winter break.

Scores of children donning uniforms and thronging school buses and other modes of transport were seen in Srinagar city early morning.
 
The classwork also resumed for high and higher secondary schools along with colleges and universities on Saturday after being suspended since Monday when two militants and four civilians were killed in Pahnoo Shopian on late Sunday evening.
 
The classwork has been suspended for a week in all educational institutions and recently the state government announced that it is going to come up with an academic calendar through which the academic days lost to shutdowns would be compensated by working days on upcoming holidays.
 
 
