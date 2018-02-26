School Work

Schools in Kashmir division will reopen today after the winter break as directed by Director School Education Kashmir, GN Itoo. Class work for secondary and higher secondary will commence from this day while as primary and mid-school classes will begin from March 5. Considering the disruptions in the academic sessions due to hartals, curfews and shutdowns, both private and the government-run schools want to begin the session early after winter vacations and without wasting any time. Many private schools for fact conduct exams towards the end of the month March. While school authorities have been toeing the line on this direction, on several important concerns raised by educationists as well as people in general, they have chosen to brush them under the carpet. It would be futile to bring the attention of the DSEK and the private schools on unresolved issues like fees charged by the schools or facilities provided since they are already in the know of these matters. Rather, the authorities (private, public) must begin the year by making the education in the state meaningful with synchronized efforts to streamline the education. While private schools have their own problems to take care of, the government must set right the institutions on which they hold absolute powers and is the caretaker. To improve the performance of schools this year may be a good task. The government must make it public as how much money whether from Centre’s kitty or state’s has been spent on education, particularly in school building, facilities, etc. Misuse of funds meant for building schools and facilities has been a common demand for the last many years. Educationists, activists, students and parents -- all have been stressing on the need to reform the education system in the state which most opine is not in tune with the present expectations. Botched implementation or lack of political will, the government assurances have invariably fallen flat. The prospects for revamp of educational system have often been marred by lack of purpose and planning. Given the complexity of issues facing the system, multi-pronged efforts are need to bring it back on rails. School curricula and examination system need a fresh look given that so much has changed in the last two decades. All decisions will be useless unless teachers discharge their duties with utmost dedication and schools refrain from running them purely on commercial lines. The government must ensure that the benefits of schemes for education get redeemed where they are due, which can only be possible my making all functioning nodes accountable.
