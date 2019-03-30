School timings changed

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Friday ordered the new school timing both in respect of government and private schools from April 1.

According to an official communiqué issued here, the new school timing for schools falling in the areas of Srinagar Municipal limits shall be from 9 am to 3 pmwhile for schools falling outside Srinagar Municipal limits the timing is 10am to 4 pm.

The communiqué further read that all the concerned institutions shall strictly adhere to the order/instructions and any deviation in this regard shall be dealt as seriously.

