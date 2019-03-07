School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director of School Education Kashmir on Thursday directed the teaching and non-teaching staff of all government schools to report to their duties on Saturday March 9, 2019.

The circular issued by DSEK reads “It is impressed upon all the teaching and non-teaching staff of all the Government schools of Kashmir to report to their respective institutions for duty on March 09, 2019 (Saturday) so as to make advance arrangements before start of class work.”

Schools will reopen after the end of winter vacations in Kashmir and Winter Zone of Jammu on March 9. The class work however will begin from March 11.