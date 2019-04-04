April 04, 2019 |

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Tuesday launched school punctuality week from S.P Higher Secondary Institute Srinagar. In schools across Kashmir teachers pledged to reach the institutions on time. The Director DSEK in the event (at SP Hr Sec) emphasized time management and said it was an important activity and students from their tender age have to learn the management of time. The Director said he will visit schools across the state and attend morning assembly proceedings for the same purpose. A laudable step by the school education directorate, but a diametrically opposite view of the situation was presented by private school association a day after. The Private School Association (PSA) on Wednesday slammed the government for its inability and inaction to regulate traffic and repair broken roads in Kashmir, which as per it was causing delays as “lakhs of students” were unable to reach schools on time. The chairman of the association said “ever since the schools have opened, we are grappling with a huge issue of traffic problems. On one hand almost all roads are littered with potholes and there is gross mismanagement of traffic. Nobody is following traffic rules with the result traffic jams are increasing with every passing day.” Clearly, the two views don’t add up. It is not the fault of school authorities, be it the management of private schools or the directorate, as they all intend students and teachers to reach the school on time. But school punctuality is not confined to institutional discipline. People, generally, would second the opinion of the schools association, as they themselves have experienced the snarl-ups in the rush hours, which happen to coincide with the school timings. Recently, there was also concern expressed by some parents and teachers about the movement of convoys and strict directions not to allow any vehicle during the movement of forces’ vehicles. Students shouldn’t suffer, and to make that happen mere pledge in schools won’t do. Joint and coordinated efforts are required from school and traffic authorities. School timings need to be fixed after deliberations with traffic authorities. The traffic department can further help by working out traffic diversion plans based on school catchment areas. The association has raised some valid points. Roads also factor in stretching the travel time. With no repair work being undertaken, to reach schools on time is a challenge. Government must lend its ears to the grievances of students and teachers.