About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 04, 2019 |

School punctuality

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Tuesday launched school punctuality week from S.P Higher Secondary Institute Srinagar. In schools across Kashmir teachers pledged to reach the institutions on time. The Director DSEK in the event (at SP Hr Sec) emphasized time management and said it was an important activity and students from their tender age have to learn the management of time. The Director said he will visit schools across the state and attend morning assembly proceedings for the same purpose. A laudable step by the school education directorate, but a diametrically opposite view of the situation was presented by private school association a day after. The Private School Association (PSA) on Wednesday slammed the government for its inability and inaction to regulate traffic and repair broken roads in Kashmir, which as per it was causing delays as “lakhs of students” were unable to reach schools on time. The chairman of the association said “ever since the schools have opened, we are grappling with a huge issue of traffic problems. On one hand almost all roads are littered with potholes and there is gross mismanagement of traffic. Nobody is following traffic rules with the result traffic jams are increasing with every passing day.” Clearly, the two views don’t add up. It is not the fault of school authorities, be it the management of private schools or the directorate, as they all intend students and teachers to reach the school on time. But school punctuality is not confined to institutional discipline. People, generally, would second the opinion of the schools association, as they themselves have experienced the snarl-ups in the rush hours, which happen to coincide with the school timings. Recently, there was also concern expressed by some parents and teachers about the movement of convoys and strict directions not to allow any vehicle during the movement of forces’ vehicles. Students shouldn’t suffer, and to make that happen mere pledge in schools won’t do. Joint and coordinated efforts are required from school and traffic authorities. School timings need to be fixed after deliberations with traffic authorities. The traffic department can further help by working out traffic diversion plans based on school catchment areas. The association has raised some valid points. Roads also factor in stretching the travel time. With no repair work being undertaken, to reach schools on time is a challenge. Government must lend its ears to the grievances of students and teachers.           

 

Latest News

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over 'deteriorating' situation in JK

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
School association slams govt over

School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

Apr 03 | Agencies
SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders

CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders' security 'withdr ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

Apr 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Apr 03 | Agencies
Tampering with J&K

Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

Apr 03 | RK Web News
Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Three youth detained from Shopian village

Three youth detained from Shopian village

Apr 03 | Javid Sofi
Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley

Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley's 'separatist psyche' remark

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Kangan shuts on youth

Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

Apr 03 | Umar Raina
Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Apr 03 | Yawar Hussain
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 04, 2019 |

School punctuality

              

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Tuesday launched school punctuality week from S.P Higher Secondary Institute Srinagar. In schools across Kashmir teachers pledged to reach the institutions on time. The Director DSEK in the event (at SP Hr Sec) emphasized time management and said it was an important activity and students from their tender age have to learn the management of time. The Director said he will visit schools across the state and attend morning assembly proceedings for the same purpose. A laudable step by the school education directorate, but a diametrically opposite view of the situation was presented by private school association a day after. The Private School Association (PSA) on Wednesday slammed the government for its inability and inaction to regulate traffic and repair broken roads in Kashmir, which as per it was causing delays as “lakhs of students” were unable to reach schools on time. The chairman of the association said “ever since the schools have opened, we are grappling with a huge issue of traffic problems. On one hand almost all roads are littered with potholes and there is gross mismanagement of traffic. Nobody is following traffic rules with the result traffic jams are increasing with every passing day.” Clearly, the two views don’t add up. It is not the fault of school authorities, be it the management of private schools or the directorate, as they all intend students and teachers to reach the school on time. But school punctuality is not confined to institutional discipline. People, generally, would second the opinion of the schools association, as they themselves have experienced the snarl-ups in the rush hours, which happen to coincide with the school timings. Recently, there was also concern expressed by some parents and teachers about the movement of convoys and strict directions not to allow any vehicle during the movement of forces’ vehicles. Students shouldn’t suffer, and to make that happen mere pledge in schools won’t do. Joint and coordinated efforts are required from school and traffic authorities. School timings need to be fixed after deliberations with traffic authorities. The traffic department can further help by working out traffic diversion plans based on school catchment areas. The association has raised some valid points. Roads also factor in stretching the travel time. With no repair work being undertaken, to reach schools on time is a challenge. Government must lend its ears to the grievances of students and teachers.           

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;