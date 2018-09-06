About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

School kids visit police station Kathua

Published at September 06, 2018 12:55 AM 0Comment(s)252views

Tied rakhi to personnel and staff


Kathua Aug 24:

Students of Mount Litera Zee School Kathua today visited Police Station Kathua and women police station of Kathua police. During the visit , all the little guests were given brief exposure of different aspects of police working at Police station. They also interacted with the police personnel at Police station Kathua and tied rakhi to the Police officers and officials. Police staff served refreshment to all little guests.

 

 

