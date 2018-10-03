School Education Deptt nominates Swachhta Ambassadors

GHSS Kulgam, BHSS Kathua, GHSS Leh recognized as Cleanest Schools
Srinagar, October 02:
In recognition to their outstanding contribution in making the Swachhta Hi Sewa a success, Department of School Education has nominated 3 persons from three regions of the State as Brand Ambassadors of Swachhta. These include Class 12th student of BHSS Beerwah Iqrar Rashid from Kashmir, Palak Sehgal from GHSS Mubarak Mandi for Jammu and Kaneez Fatima, Lecturer English at DIET Leh for Ladakh Region.
Department has also awarded the schools for their exemplary cleanliness and thus awarding them as Cleanest Schools in each region. For Kashmir this award was bagged by GHSS Kulgam, for Jammu the award was bagged by BHSS Kathua and GHSS Leh bagged the award for Ladakh.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie and Secretary School Education Ajeet Kumar Sahu have commended the students for their enthusiasm in promotion of Swachhta awareness. Director School Education Dr. G.N. Itoo has appreciated the efforts of all the CEO’s, Principals, ZEOs, teachers and students in particular in Kashmir and Ladakh for making Swachhta Hi Sewa a success. Department feels pride in honouring the top performing students and schools on this occasion.