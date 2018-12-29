School Education Deptt holds adventure camp at Mansar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 28:
Directorate of School Education organised Adventure Camp at Mansar in order to ensure personality development of students.
According to an official, the Mansar adventure camp is a four daylong event encompassing adventure activities like trekking, tree talk, heritage walk, storytelling sessions, environment awareness, painting, study of native wildlife and culture.
On the first day of the adventure camp over one hundred sixty students from four districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur undertook trek of Surinsar Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary guided by Neeraj Baru, Wildlife Range Officer.
The participants also enjoyed the unique opportunity of observing four sub-species of Deer including Barking deer, Sambhar , Spotted Deer, and Nilgai.
The students in the afternoon enjoyed the heritage walk through Babore Temple complex, Manwal maintained by Archeological Survey of India ASI.
Dr Sudhir Singh from INTACH informed the students about the rich cultural heritage of Dogras and the need for the students to preserve the oral and linguistic traditions of the region. The students were enthralled by Kud dance of Ajay Brahmanu and party Ram ditta and party displayed folk songs and dances.
The Adventure Camp on Saturday would include Tree talk, cultural programmes and lectures about Drug abuse and environmental pollution at picturesque lake destination of Surinsar. The adventure camp is being funded by SAMAGRA Shiksha Abhiyan and organised in collaboration with Suriansar Mansar Development Authority, the official added.