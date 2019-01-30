School Education deptt grants Rs 50 lakh for meritorious students in govt schools

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
To encourage students of government schools to perform better than students in private schools, the School Education Department o Wednesday granted Rs 50 lakh as award money to felicitate around 400 students for meritorious performance in J&K State Board of School Education exams in 10th and 12th standard.
In Kashmir division, 99 students who have passed 12th standard exam will be given Rs 15,000 as award money and 100 students who have passed 10th standard exam will be given Rs 10,000.
Similarly, In Jammu division, 99 students who have passed 12th standard exam will be given Rs 15,000 as award money and 100 students who have passed 10th standard exam will be given Rs 10,000.
The School Education Department has also granted scholarship of Rs 3.5 lakh in favour of 12 cadets of Jammu & Kashmir presently undergoing training at Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun.