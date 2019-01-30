About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

School Education deptt grants Rs 50 lakh for meritorious students in govt schools

Published at January 30, 2019 06:17 PM 0Comment(s)714views


School Education deptt grants Rs 50 lakh for meritorious students in govt schools

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

To encourage students of government schools to perform better than students in private schools, the School Education Department o Wednesday granted Rs 50 lakh as award money to felicitate around 400 students for meritorious performance in J&K State Board of School Education exams in 10th and 12th standard.

In Kashmir division, 99 students who have passed 12th standard exam will be given Rs 15,000 as award money and 100 students who have passed 10th standard exam will be given Rs 10,000.

Similarly, In Jammu division, 99 students who have passed 12th standard exam will be given Rs 15,000 as award money and 100 students who have passed 10th standard exam will be given Rs 10,000.

The School Education Department has also granted scholarship of Rs 3.5 lakh in favour of 12 cadets of Jammu & Kashmir presently undergoing training at Rashtriya Indian Military College Dehradun.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top