School Education Dept kick starts punctuality week celebration

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With an aim to instill and refresh the habit of punctuality in the schools, Director School Education Kashmir Mohammad Younis Malik today launched punctuality week from S.P Higher Secondary Institute Srinagar.

Addressing the students at morning assembly, Director said that time management is an important activity and students from their tender age have to learn the management of time. He said every individual has valuable resource available to him in the form of time and proper utilization of time leads him to success. He said that the cut-throat competition has made it mandatory for every student and even the teachers to inculcate in themselves the habit of punctuality. Director told the students that the judicious use of time especially at an age when everything is competition driven is indispensable.

At the morning assembly Students and teachers after taking the pledge to be punctual in the schools interacted with the director regarding various issues related to their studies. Pertinent to mention that Department of School Education is celebrating punctuality week across the state and in this connection the first week of current month shall be celebrated as punctuality week .Director School Education, Kashmir shall be visiting and attending the morning assembly proceedings in different schools across the valley.