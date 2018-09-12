Dear Editor,
This is regarding traffic rules violations by drivers of school buses in the morning and afternoon when schools open and close. Most of the school buses in the city in the mentioned hours can be seen speeding on the roads thereby putting lives of many at risk, including the children. School bus drivers are least bothered about other vehicles on roads or pedestrians crossing the streets. Most of the buses have contact numbers at the rear, but authorities will be surprised that very few of these numbers are operational and most of them are put as mere formality. Even if someone tries to lodge a complaint on these numbers for over speeding, there is no action taken or response from the school managing bodies. We request traffic authorities to take action against the bus drivers who often cross the speed limit of school buses.
Mudasir Wani