School bus turns turtle at Bemina, several students injured

Srinagar, Nov 20:
Several students suffered minor injuries after a school bus turned turtle here in Bemina Srinagar on Tuesday.
Reports said that a speedy Tiny Harts Tengpora school bus met with an accident in Muslim Abad Bemina Srinagar, resulting minor injuries to several students. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where they were given first aid.
A health official told KNS that the students suffered minor injuries after a school bus turned turtle at Bemina.
However, the students allege that the school has no buses of its own. “Despite huge revenue the school does not bother to have its own busses. The school has always been causal in its approach regarding the transport system,” said one the students.
He alleged that one of such incidents happened in 2015 also when one of their school buses met with accident, but school never bothered to find a proper transport facility to the students.
The students and their parents have appealed the authorities to take strong action against the school management for their ‘improper’ transport system.
However, the Principal of the school said accidents can happen anywhere. “I heard about the accident but I was told that nobody has been injured,” she said.
SHO Batmaloo, Sabzar Ahmad told KNS that a case has been registered in this regard.