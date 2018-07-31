School bus crushes 4-year-old boy to death in Khanyar

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, July 30:
A four-year-old boy was mowed down by a school bus in Khanyar here on Monday. The minor identified as Wasif Qayoom was with his uncle when a school bus hit him near Shiraz Chowk.
Wasif was at his maternal home and was accompanying his uncle to drop his kids to the school bus but came under the bus belonging to Minto Circle School, Alochi Bagh.
“He insisted to go with his uncle like every kid does. His uncle did the same as he was going to drop his kids to the bus stop. When his uncle dropped his kids Wasif went to the back side and the bus crushed him,” said Umer a neighbor.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.
Wasif son of Abdul Qayoom is the resident of Natipora. Police has registered a case in this regard and the driver has been arrested. The vehicle has also been seized.
Station House Officer (SHO) Khanyar, Parvez Ahmad said, “The driver was unaware of the kid as he rushed his bus not knowing the kid was there which resulted in his on spot death. We have arrested him and also seized his vehicle.” He further added that investigations are going on. The relatives of the deceased who are in a state of shock are emphasizing the fact that there should be a check on the speed of school buses as the lives of kids are on stake.
“We can’t bear this loss. It has come as a disaster but this is actually how life goes. There should be a check on the speed of school buses,” said one of the relatives of the deceased.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Srinagar, Tahir Gilani said there are hardly any complaints from the parents regarding over speeding as normally school buses are driven slowly. Also there is a speed limit for every vehicle, be it a light or heavy motor vehicle.
