School authorities readmit specially-abled student

Pulwama:
Specially-abled student, who was expelled from school after being struck off, has been re-admitted without filling any fresh form or fee.
The parents of the specially-abled student, Muhammad Saleem Gorsi, who hails from a Kandi-Pathri, a hilly Gujjar village of Pulwama, informed Rising Kashmir that teachers at Primary School Kandi-Pathri came to them and after taking a simple application from them admitted Saleem into the school, where he is a class second student. The parents further said that on Monday, a teacher from primary school Kandi-Pathri was deputed to escort Saleem to disease assessment camp which was held at central high school in Pulwama.
The parents of the differently able student thanked authorities of school education department Kashmir for intervening into the matter and instructed teachers to re-admit their son.
A teacher at Primary School Kandi-Pathri told that the student was admitted back immediately after they received instruction from the office of Chief Education officer Pulwama.
The teachers apologized for their action and said that they were unaware about clemency granted to children with special needs.
On 24 September, Rising Kashmir reported on Saleem’s expulsion from School after being struck off for not being regular to the school.