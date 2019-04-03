School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

April 03, 2019 | Agencies

Hitting out at the government for its alleged inability and inaction to regulate the chaotic traffic and repair the broken roads in Kashmir, Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) said that due to this lakhs of school going children are suffering in the valley every day.

The PSAJK said that commuting has become a nightmare for students due to the traffic chaos on the roads.

“Ever since the schools have opened, we are grappling with a huge issue of traffic problems. On one hand almost all roads are littered with potholes and there is gross mismanagement of traffic. Nobody is following traffic rules with the result traffic jams are increasing with every passing day,” PSAJK chairman G N Var said.

He said a school bus which used to reach school in half an hour now takes more than an hour. “Till that time children have to suffer on roads,” he alleged.