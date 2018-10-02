Scholarship sanctioned for 13 police wards

Srinagar, October 01:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Special Rewards to five wards of police personnel for qualifying competitive exams. Rupees ten thousand each has been sanctioned for the wards who have qualified MBBS, B tech and Ph.D courses.
Scholarships have also been sanctioned to seven police wards, who have secured eighty per cent and above marks in the annual examination of graduation and post graduation during the academic session 2017-18. The scholarships have been granted out of Central Police Welfare fund.
Besides, six students of class 10th have been granted scholarship for securing eighty per cent and above marks in the annual examination during the academic year. Similarly a student has been granted Special Reward of rupees ten thousand for securing 3rd position in 12th class during the academic year 2017-18.