Scholarship Hike: A genuine demand

Umar Ali Dar
As the news is making rounds on social networking sites, thankfully now on electronic and print media due to repeated representations, obligations and protests by Research Scholars throughout India for fellowship hike. Being myself a Ph.D. research scholar I, can portrait a better picture for the need and demand for fellowship hike.
Let me provide you broader information to the cause. To get enrolled and adhere to doctoral programme, it itself a challenge in a paced competition. The primary requirement to get enrolment in funded institute is to make its eligibility criteria.
Students strive for years to get that eligibility that requires in the form of CSIR, UGC, GATE-JRF/SRF, M.Tech, two years research experience as Project Fellow from national laboratory or you have to appear for combined national level exams in centralized and state universities that vary from institute to institute which costs there age, time, money, health and respect in the societies.
Later they had to apply and appear for Interview or personal discussion in some cases both written and personal interview to get enrolled for doctoral programme.
So, after all these necessary procedure they have to pay admission fee ranging from Rs 20 k to 50 K, along with independent semester fee for every academic semester.
Finally, they become eligible to get fellowship of Rs 25 K to 28 K and contingency grant of Rs 20 K per year, which was previously 16-18 K hiked by 56 percent in year 2014.
According to Times of India newspaper there are approx. 1.25 Lakh research scholars and 60 -70 percent of these research scholar are supporting their families.
In the contingency grant you have to manage national and international programme/conferences/ symposiums/workshops and sometimes consumables and chemicals which are not enough and there remains no other option for a scholar to spend his/ her money from the monthly fellowship besides all the other expenses of livelihood, health and other travels expenses.
Now, instead if you consider other international countries. Research scholars are getting 10 times higher stipend to that of India that too within timeframe.
To this view research scholars and scholastics unions all over Indian write/ twitted to various funding agencies, officials and ministries and made their representation and grievances for redressed.
So, far no decision has been made which forced the student community to go for nationwide strike besides continuous and independent strikes held at various IITS, IISc, NCL, NIT’s and IISERs.
Indeed it has been heard, that officials have hinted a green signal and have ensured that the stipend will be hiked and regular revision of fellowship will be underlined.
Hopefully, the genuine demand made by research scholastics community of India would be addressed and hike would be considered with continuous revisions from time to time, so they can work harder with sincerity and ease to make the nation proud in all fronts of research and technology.
Author is research scholar at NIT, Srinagar
umar74202@gmail.com