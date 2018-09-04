Scholarship applications open for students with disabilities

Srinagar, September 03:
According to Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, applications are open for Pre-matric, Post-matric and Top Class Education scholarships for students with disabilities. These scholarships are being offered by the Department of Persons with Disabilities, Govt of India.
Registration for Pre-matric Scholarship for students with disabilities is open till 30-09-2018, for Post-matric scholarship for Students with disabilities registration is open till 31-10-2018 and scholarships for Top Class Education for students with disabilities is open till 31-10-2018 at National Scholarships portal:https://scholarships.gov.in/.
Dr Lone has urged the eligible students to take full advantage of the scholarship scheme.
Meanwhile, registration is also open for National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students and Centre Sector