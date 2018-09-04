About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Scholarship applications open for students with disabilities

Published at September 04, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)486views


Srinagar, September 03:

 According to Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, applications are open for Pre-matric, Post-matric and Top Class Education scholarships for students with disabilities. These scholarships are being offered by the Department of Persons with Disabilities, Govt of India.
Registration for Pre-matric Scholarship for students with disabilities is open till 30-09-2018, for Post-matric scholarship for Students with disabilities registration is open till 31-10-2018 and scholarships for Top Class Education for students with disabilities is open till 31-10-2018 at National Scholarships portal:https://scholarships.gov.in/.
Dr Lone has urged the eligible students to take full advantage of the scholarship scheme.
Meanwhile, registration is also open for National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students and Centre Sector

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top