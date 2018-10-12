About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Scholar Manan used gun and pen for Kashmir cause: LeT

Published at October 12, 2018


Srinagar:

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Mehmood Shah on Thursday paid tributes to PhD scholar turned militant, Dr Manan Wani, and his associates.

In a statement issued to press, Shah said, “Wani’s sacrifice can never be forgotten. He was a PhD scholar. His sacrifice proves that the highly educated youth of Jammu-Kashmir has taken big decisions to get occupation out of the state at all costs.”

LeT spokesman, Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi quoted the outfit chief, Mehmood Shah saying, “Today the movement is at its peak. Our mothers, sisters, daughters, children, old and young, students, doctors, lawyers, scholars and businessmen, all are on one page and are committed to get the cause fulfilled.”

Praising the stone-pelters, Shah said, “We are proud of our brave sons and daughters who are fighting with stones. We thank the people who faced the danger and helped the holed up militants. “Wani’s sacrifice will give a big lift to the freedom struggle. Wani used his gun as well as his pen for the cause”

 

