Schemes and beneficiaries

April 29, 2019 |

Lack of awareness besides poor implementation of different schemes launched by the state government, the union government or both has badly reflected on the governance front. With the basic awareness about many welfare related schemes being low, they are prone to me misused and mismanaged in the state that also has a poor track record of accountability. As has been observed in the past public policies whether set up by Central government and extended to the people of J&K or the policies devised by the state government suffer from two major drawbacks – their poor advertising and the poor execution. Various schemes that have been launched by governments from time to time have not been delivering as expected and it is not a mystery who benefits from them. Unawareness and ignorance continue to be primary reasons. There are many deprived sections in the state that are yet to find a benefactor as the assistance has either got botched up in bureaucratic lethargy or corruption. Public resentment over flow of funds has found many expressions, the typical being that a 100 rupee banknote sanctioned by government to a deprived section reduces to less than 10 at the receiving end. The corruption in government agencies is the biggest impediment to development and growth. Despite having sound policies and spending vast resources including human resource in reaching out to the needy, there is a chasm that separates the allowance and the beneficiary. The common perception is that the executing agencies have been looting government funds by concealing essential information on the schemes/policies. With poor advertising the needy remain unaware of their rightful assistance and allowances, which are eventually grabbed with the help of corrupt officials that lie close to the executing officials. The disconnect between the people and the government is largely due to the fact that the beneficiaries never get to see or receive the needed help from the government. In the flood relief case the assistance from the central government followed a different path. In the first phase beneficiaries were identified which later on were awarded monetary help for their loss with the least intervention of intermediaries. So far it has proved to be successful. Can the state government also bypass the routine channels where intermediaries wait like scavengers to bag a larger share – that is a question for the policy makers in the state who have been confounded by shanty executions and corruption allegations.