Schemes – how many know?

Apart from poor execution of different schemes devised for helping various sections of people, it is the ignorance about them that keeps the deserving sections aloof of their benefits. As has been observed in the past also public, policies whether set up by Central government and extended to the people of J&K or policies devised by the state government suffer from major drawbacks including their poor advertising and then poor execution by nodal agencies. Various schemes that have been launched by governments from time to time have not been delivering as expected. Unawareness and ignorance continue to be primary reasons. There are many deprived sections in the state that are yet to find a benefactor as the assistance has either got botched up in bureaucratic lethargy or marred by corruption. Public resentment over flow of funds has found many expressions. Lack of transparency and accountability in government institutions is the biggest impediment to development and growth. Despite having some good schemes and spending vast resources including human resource in reaching out to the needy, there is wide gulf between the allowance and the beneficiary. Popular opinions suggest looting of government funds by the executing agencies. This is usually done by concealing essential information on the schemes/policies. With poor advertising the needy remain unaware of their rightful allowances, which are eventually grabbed with the help of black sheep that lie close to the executing officials. The disconnect between the people and the government is largely due to the fact that the beneficiaries never get to see or receive the needed help from the government. Even Central government has expressed the trust deficit by asking about details of funds/spending repeatedly. It also became apparent when central government announced and transferred flood relief money directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries. Regimes have changed but the decadence in state’s administration has turned the situation from bad to worse. There have been indications that government agencies are reluctant to separate financial powers and privileges from certain institutions. At the same time, the state administration has not done anything extraordinary to put in place checks or any foolproof system that would ensure better transparency. Contrary to it, the administration has given an impression that it is against transparency and fixing of responsibilities. All nodal agencies and disbursing officials need to be audited and investigated to find the truth – as allegations of embezzlement in every second department have been heard in the state.