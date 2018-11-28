Schedule for public hearings by advisors revised

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
Administration issued the revised schedule on Tuesday for weekly public hearings to be conducted by the Advisors to the Governor in Srinagar and Jammu.
According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Grievances, Rohit Kansal, Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas shall hear public grievances every Monday from 11 am to 1 pm at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai shall hear public grievances on every Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar.
Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma shall hear public grievances every Friday from 10 am to 12 Noon at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Srinagar.
Similarly, in Jammu Advisor to the Governor, B B Vyas shall hear public grievances every Friday from 10 am to 12 Noon at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu.
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar shall hear public grievances every Thursday from 10 am to 12 Noon at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu.
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai shall hear public grievances every Monday from 10 am to 12 Noon at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu.
Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma shall hear public grievances every Tuesday from 10 am to 12 Noon at Banquet Hall, Canal Road, Jammu.
Meanwhile, according to a separate order issued by the Principal Secretary Grievances, Principal Secretary to the Governor shall continue to monitor and supervise all such grievances as are referred to Raj Bhawan through different media. He shall also, wherever felt, continue to hold a review to monitor the disposal of public grievances.
“Subject to any stipulation, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department shall be overall in charge for the functioning of the Grievance Cell,” it said adding that the Governor's Grievance Cell shall continue to be serviced by the PMU headed by Project Director.
“Project Director PMU shall hold regular review meetings with all Nodal Officers to monitor the disposal of the public grievances by different departments. He shall also submit a fortnightly department-wise report on the progress of the departments in disposing of public grievances on the pre-decided format to the Principal Secretary to Governor as well as Principal Secretary, PD&MD,” it said adding that all administrative departments shall hold fortnightly reviews along with their concerned HoDs and subordinate offices to dispose of all pending public grievances.
It further said that all the Deputy Commissioners shall keep aside at least one day of the week for disposal of public grievances and submit a report on pre-decided format to the Project Director, PMU regularly.