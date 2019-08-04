About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scare, confusion, chaos leave Kashmiris in a state of psychological distress: Sajad

 Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that the valley has descended into a state of hopelessness and scare while the multiple orders issued by the government have created an environment of fear and uncertainty.
“It is important that the government of the day does not fall into the trap of treating Kashmir as part of the geography. There is no doubt that Kashmir has geographical dimensions but equally important is the fact that Kashmir has human dimensions. It is inhabited by more than 7 million people which includes mothers, sisters, children, old, infirm, sick and as a society they need to move on in life. There are dreams and dreamers here like the rest of the country and the least that the government can do is to afford the dreamers a chance to dream about their future as in the rest of the country”, PC Chairman Sajad Lone said.
Sajad added that various orders issued by the government in the last few days have further created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the valley.
“The content of the flood of advisories which have been on the social media is all about security – it’s about movement of security forces, it’s about troop deployment, it’s about advising yatris and tourists to return home. The government of the day has to take a call. They cannot keep on communicating with the inhabitants through advisories”, he added.
He appealed the Central Government to clear the confusion and reach out to the people of Kashmir.
“Scare, confusion, chaos is leaving Kashmiris in a state of psychological distress. Scare is not perpetual; neither can scare be made a permanent feature. Communicating to its own people, reaching out to them is the most essential thing that the government of the day can do. It is already very late but still they come and clear the air”, he added. (KNS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

