Scare and elections

August 02, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the scare caused by political parties in Kashmir. On one hand these same parties tell people that they want peace in Kashmir, a great tourism season, no disruptions that could affect the studies and growing business in the valley. On the other hand these very parties scare people when they are set out on the economic path. We are now certain that some people deliberately do not want peace in Kashmir and want it to suffer economically so that people become more dependent. Some people want elections to be held tomorrow, but what have they done after being in power for decades? These are the same parties who said they will boycott elections because of the approach of Indian government towards people of Kashmir. They are now after elections as if they would settle all issues after assuming power. People know that these politicians only want the chair and nothing more. They can’t sit idle for long. They are itching for power. They have been hand in glove with those whom they portray as “anti Kashmir”. It is these parties who brought such forces here, and they want to fool people again.

Shahid Bhat

Srinagar