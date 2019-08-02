About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 02, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Scare and elections

This is regarding the scare caused by political parties in Kashmir. On one hand these same parties tell people that they want peace in Kashmir, a great tourism season, no disruptions that could affect the studies and growing business in the valley. On the other hand these very parties scare people when they are set out on the economic path. We are now certain that some people deliberately do not want peace in Kashmir and want it to suffer economically so that people become more dependent. Some people want elections to be held tomorrow, but what have they done after being in power for decades? These are the same parties who said they will boycott elections because of the approach of Indian government towards people of Kashmir. They are now after elections as if they would settle all issues after assuming power. People know that these politicians only want the chair and nothing more. They can’t sit idle for long. They are itching for power. They have been hand in glove with those whom they portray as “anti Kashmir”. It is these parties who brought such forces here, and they want to fool people again.

Shahid Bhat

Srinagar

Latest News

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 02, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Scare and elections

              

This is regarding the scare caused by political parties in Kashmir. On one hand these same parties tell people that they want peace in Kashmir, a great tourism season, no disruptions that could affect the studies and growing business in the valley. On the other hand these very parties scare people when they are set out on the economic path. We are now certain that some people deliberately do not want peace in Kashmir and want it to suffer economically so that people become more dependent. Some people want elections to be held tomorrow, but what have they done after being in power for decades? These are the same parties who said they will boycott elections because of the approach of Indian government towards people of Kashmir. They are now after elections as if they would settle all issues after assuming power. People know that these politicians only want the chair and nothing more. They can’t sit idle for long. They are itching for power. They have been hand in glove with those whom they portray as “anti Kashmir”. It is these parties who brought such forces here, and they want to fool people again.

Shahid Bhat

Srinagar

News From Rising Kashmir

;