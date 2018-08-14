About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC to hear plea of 300 Army personnel challenging FIR against them in AFSPA areas

Published at August 14, 2018 12:56 PM 0Comment(s)1110views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on August 20 a plea filed by over 300 Army personnel challenging registration of FIRs against them for operations in areas where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force. 

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar considered the submissions of lawyer Aishwarya Bhati that Army personnel are being prosecuted for performing duties in disturbed areas.


The plea said the registration of FIR and prosecution of Army personnel was against the provisions of AFSPA as they grant immunity to them against the prosecution for actions performed during official duties.


The plea said that such prosecutions lower the morale of the military and para-military forces.


Army personnel are being prosecuted for alleged excesses and fake encounters in areas like Manipur.


Some of the prosecutions have been initiated following apex court directions, especially in Manipur.

