SC to hear plea challenging highway ban today

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Supreme Court of India would take up for hearing a plea filed by Awami National Conference (ANC) senior vice president Muzafar Ahmad Shah challenging the ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Shah said the case was listed for hearing Monday morning before the Chief Justice of India.

The petition has been moved by Shah under Article 32 of the Jammu and Kashmir constitution seeking a Writ of Certiorari or any other appropriate writ for direction and orders pursuing quashing of order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India bearing No 353-Home (ISA) of 2019, dated April 3, 2019.

The plea seeks quashing of the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India banning movement of civilian traffic on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The ban is now restricted to only Sundays, as per a fresh order of the government.