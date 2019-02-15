About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC to hear plea against 1993 central law on land acquisition near disputed Ayodhya site

Published at February 15, 2019


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703 acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan tagged the matter with the main petition in which a constitution bench is dealing with the main title dispute.

"List the matter before the bench already seized with the issue," the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

