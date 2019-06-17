SC to hear PIL seeking govt doctors' safety on Tuesday

June 17, 2019 | Agencies

The Supreme court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across India.

After hearing a mentioning by lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, the Supreme court agreed to hear the PIL.

"We will hear your (petitioner) petition tomorrow," a bench of the top court, headed by Justice Deepak Gupta, said.

Srivastava in his PIL said, misbehaviour with the doctors of the government hospitals by the relatives of the families of the kith and kin of the patients is illegal. It should be stopped by the Supreme Court directing the respective authorities to provide safety and security to the government doctors across the country.

Srivastava said that he has moved the apex court as there is no other way for it.

The petition has also sought directions to Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Health and West Bengal to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals across the country to ensure safety and security of doctors.