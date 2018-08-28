SC to hear petitions challenging Art 35-A on Aug 31

Case figures at S No 18
Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, Aug 27:
The Supreme Court would on Friday hear a bunch of five petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A, which bars outsiders from buying immovable property in the Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the cause list released by the Supreme Court registry, the case would be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Mishra on August 31.
The case figures at serial number 18 among the cases listed on Friday.
The five petitions challenging validity of Article 35A have been filed by We the Citizens, West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee and others, Dr Charu Wali Khanna D/o M M K Wali, Kali Dass and others and Radhika Gill and others.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for State-wide shutdown on August 30 and 31 to protest the petitions calling for scrapping of the state subject law.