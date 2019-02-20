About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SC to hear Babri Masjid land dispute case on Feb 26

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Supreme Court Wednesday decided to hear on February 26 the politically sensitive Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

It will be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The apex court on January 27 had cancelled the scheduled hearing for January 29 as Justice S A Bobde, one of the five judges of the Constitution Bench, was not available that day.

Besides CJI and Justice Bobde, members of the bench are Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The bench will hear the appeals against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

 

