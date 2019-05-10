About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

SC to hear Babri Masjid case today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the issues relating to the Babri Masjid-Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.
A notice in this regard was put up on the apex court website which said that the matter will be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
The matter will come for the first time on Friday since March 8 order by which the top court had referred the decades-old politically sensitive case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.
Spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, are the other two members of the panel of mediators.
The panel was asked by the apex court to hold an in-camera proceedings and complete it within eight weeks.

 

Latest News

Two youths drown in Udhampur

Two youths drown in Udhampur

May 09 | Agencies
J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

J&K Bank seizes private hospital after failing to repay outstanding lo ...

May 09 | Agencies
Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

Intially Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt but later got involved in Bofors ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid in 2022

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

Three absconders arrested in Jammu, Poonch

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

Two drug peddlers held with charas in Srinagar

May 09 | Agencies
Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

Locals will be exempted from toll tax on Kashmir highway, assures Guv

May 09 | Agencies
Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran announces partial withdrawal from nuclear deal

May 09 | RK Web News
Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

Fake news can be countered by identifying source credibility: Study

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will be operational by June: Governor

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

Omar takes jibe at Modi over his Rajiv Gandhi comment

May 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

Police files FIR against BJP leaders in Leh

May 09 | Agencies
Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

Governor inaugurates Grade Separator at TRC Srinagar

May 09 | Irfan Yatoo
Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

Unidentified body recovered in Sopore buried in Baramulla

May 09 | RK Online Desk
BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

BSF arrests Pak national in Samba

May 09 | Agencies
Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN

Rajiv assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing TN's move to rel ...

May 09 | Press Trust of India
US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

Pak shrine blast: Death toll rises to 11

May 09 | Press Trust of India
Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Press Trust of India

SC to hear Babri Masjid case today

              

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the issues relating to the Babri Masjid-Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.
A notice in this regard was put up on the apex court website which said that the matter will be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
The matter will come for the first time on Friday since March 8 order by which the top court had referred the decades-old politically sensitive case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.
Spiritual guru and founder of Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, are the other two members of the panel of mediators.
The panel was asked by the apex court to hold an in-camera proceedings and complete it within eight weeks.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;