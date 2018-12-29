‘SC, ST Corp disburses Rs over 212 lakh among 89 beneficiaries’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 28:
On the directions of Secretary Social Welfare Department Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, the Jammu & Kashmir Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Backward Classes (BC) Development Corporation Limited disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 212.30 lakh among 89 beneficiaries here on Friday.
According to an official, Corporation’s Managing Director informed that the loan amount was sanctioned and disbursed to 89 unemployed persons of target groups through single window system, including 12 beneficiaries of Notified National Minorities, 26 beneficiaries of scheduled Castes, 19 of scheduled Tribes, 17 of Safai Karamcharis, five backward classes and 10 beneficiaries of Handicapped categories to establish their income generating units.
The Managing Director directed the officers of the Corporation to ensure disposal of all loan cases in the shortest period so that the target groups beneficiaries could get the loans without any hassle and timely establish their unit.
On the occasion, beneficiaries appreciated the role of the management of the Corporation in sanctioning their loans in the shortest time.
The Managing Director directed the officers of the Corporation to give special focus in the areas which are yet uncovered under the schemes of the Corporation.