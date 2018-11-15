SC, ST Corp disburses Rs 65 lakh loan to beneficiaries

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 14:
The Jammu & Kashmir Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Backward Classes (BC) Development Corporation Limited disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 65 lakh among 31 beneficiaries here today.
Corporation’s Managing Director informed that the loan amount was sanctioned and disbursed to 31 unemployed persons of target groups including seven beneficiaries of scheduled castes, four under scheduled tribes, 10 beneficiaries of Safai Karamcharis, two beneficiaries of Backward classes, three handicapped beneficiaries, and five beneficiaries of Notified National Minorities for establishing their income generating units.
He said the Corporation has made various simplifications in the loaning documentations and has made a tremendous improvement during the last two months in the recovery of a loan from the willful chronic defaulters
On the occasion, beneficiaries appreciated the role of the management of the Corporation in sanctioning their loans in the shortest time.
The Managing Director directed the officers of the Corporation to give special focus in the areas which are yet uncovered under the schemes of the Corporation, the official added.