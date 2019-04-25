SC sets up panel to look into allegations of conspiracy framing CJI

April 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Supreme Court Thursday constituted a one-man panel of former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik to hold inquiry into the allegations of larger conspiracy to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogi and fixing of benches in the top court.

The apex court asked the Directors of CBI and IB as also the Delhi Police Commissioner to cooperate with Justice (Retd) Patnaik as and when sought by him during the inquiry.

The top court said however that the inquiry by will not deal with the allegations of sexual harassment against the CJI.

It said the outcome of the inquiry will not affect the in-house committee which is dealing with the complaint against the CJI.

The apex court said that on the completion of inquiry, Justice (Retd) Patnaik will file a report in a sealed cover before the court after which the matter will be heard again.