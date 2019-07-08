SC seeks GoI's response on plea for setting up human rights courts in all districts

July 08, 2019 | Agencies

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Centre for setting up human rights courts in every district of the country as mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose issued notice to all 29 states on the plea which also sought appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) for conducting speedy trial of offences arising out of human rights violation within a time period of three months.



The petition filed by a law student, Bhavika Phore, sought direction to the Centre for providing sufficient and adequate funds for setting up of human rights court in all 725 districts in 29 states and seven Union Territories in a time bound manner. She also sought an instruction to registrars of all the high courts for the same.



The plea filed through advocate Aakarsh Kamra also sought the Centre and the states to adhere with and implement the provisions of Sections 30 and 31 of the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHRA).