SC ruling today may impact Ayodhya verdict

AgenciesNew Delhi, Sep 26:
The Supreme Court will decide on Thursday whether to refer the question if a “Masjid as a place of prayer is an essential part of Islam” in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid appeals to a Constitution Bench.
A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer is hearing appeals against the Allahabad High Court verdict of 2010, which had ordered a three-way partition of the disputed land.
At the beginning of the case, CJI Misra had said that the appeals would be treated as purely a civil suit consisting of a land dispute and religion would not play any role in the verdict.
However, during the course of the hearings, Muslim appellants argued that a Constitution Bench should first rule on the importance of Masjid in Islam.
A 1994 apex court judgment had observed that “a Masjid is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and Namaz (prayer) by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open”.
The Muslim appellants said that the observation has affected status of Masjids in Islam.
Arguing for them, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan told the court that if congregation part of Islam is taken away, a large part of Islam goes worthless.